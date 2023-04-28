Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 10,997.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,864 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roper Technologies Trading Up 5.1 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.08.

NYSE:ROP opened at $452.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $487.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.32.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.683 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

