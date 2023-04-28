Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 50,474 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 11,793.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,474 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $209.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $209.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,051,762.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,891. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.