Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Lowered to $267.00 at Citigroup

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPHGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ENPH has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $227.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $287.10.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

ENPH stock opened at $164.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.37.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.