Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Lowered to $267.00 at Citigroup

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ENPH has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $227.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $287.10.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

ENPH stock opened at $164.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.