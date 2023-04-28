Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 158.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,770 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 96.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $115.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.22. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $163.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $44,706,487.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,666,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,507,058.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,758,285 shares of company stock valued at $338,794,053. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.58.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

