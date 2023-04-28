Synovus Financial Corp Has $50.91 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $50,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after buying an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after buying an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,026,000 after buying an additional 155,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,281,000 after buying an additional 309,277 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,813,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,222,868,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Stock Performance

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock opened at $166.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $163.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.54. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.