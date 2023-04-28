Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 943.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 466,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,339,000 after acquiring an additional 421,598 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 5,579.6% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 268,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,709,000 after acquiring an additional 264,248 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 32.3% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,159,000 after acquiring an additional 223,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Align Technology by 481.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 188,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,191,000 after acquiring an additional 156,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.80.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $317.73 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $368.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

