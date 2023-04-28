Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Redmond Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 6.9% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

CVX stock opened at $166.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.54. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

