HM Payson & Co. Lowers Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in GSK were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,873,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 71,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.86) to GBX 1,400 ($17.48) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.73) to GBX 1,730 ($21.61) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Price Performance

GSK opened at $36.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70. The company has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. On average, analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

GSK Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

