HM Payson & Co. Has $96,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $110.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.89 and its 200-day moving average is $107.89. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $122.24.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.