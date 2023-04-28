HM Payson & Co. Lowers Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 208.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,624,000 after buying an additional 198,147 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 201.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,064,000 after buying an additional 192,836 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 92.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 274,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,313,000 after buying an additional 132,249 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,269,000 after buying an additional 113,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,248,000 after buying an additional 92,111 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.93.

OSK opened at $76.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $106.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.77%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

