Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,743 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.91.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total value of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $543.02 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $560.16 and a 200 day moving average of $550.78. The company has a market capitalization of $209.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.94%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

