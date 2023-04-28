Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $8.95 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,373 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 54,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $175.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $496,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,818 shares of company stock worth $4,039,177 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

