Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $11.74 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,980 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $11,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,705,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,975,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,614,000 after acquiring an additional 43,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after acquiring an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Discover Financial Services

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $101.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.82 and a 200-day moving average of $103.78. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $121.17. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

