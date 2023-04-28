Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 475 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.91.

TMO stock opened at $543.02 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $611.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $560.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.