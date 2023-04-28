Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 489 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $6,399,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 2.4 %

ORLY opened at $915.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $850.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $827.17. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $918.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 196.32%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $879.63.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

