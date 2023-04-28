Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,840,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,377,000 after acquiring an additional 195,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aflac Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Shares of AFL opened at $69.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.88. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.57%.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Articles

