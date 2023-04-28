Parallel Advisors LLC Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,181,298,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after purchasing an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,909,000 after buying an additional 112,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.81.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $293.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.09 and a 200-day moving average of $281.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

