Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $45,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 660.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after buying an additional 1,193,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after buying an additional 953,110 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 95.7% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,165,000 after buying an additional 803,346 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.64.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

