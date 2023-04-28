Ieq Capital LLC Buys 278 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 564.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $293.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.09 and its 200-day moving average is $281.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.81.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

