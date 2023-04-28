D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Biogen by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $448,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Biogen by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,717,000 after buying an additional 503,584 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Biogen by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 937,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,325,000 after buying an additional 210,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 405,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,268,000 after buying an additional 193,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.81.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen Price Performance

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $293.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.31. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.