Spire Wealth Management Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,142 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after buying an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $217.65 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.