Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $4.55 to $4.89 EPS.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $1,810,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 18.7% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 17,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,206,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $265,213,000 after purchasing an additional 223,386 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $188,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

