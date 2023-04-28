ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ASGN updated its Q2 guidance to $1.41-1.56 EPS.

ASGN Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $70.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.65. ASGN has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $119.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.79.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ASGN Incorporated ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ASGN from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ASGN from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

