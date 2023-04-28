Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Shares of GOOG opened at $108.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $123.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average of $97.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Saban Cheryl increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

