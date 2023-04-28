Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 33.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 13,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,247,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTD opened at $1,456.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,496.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,445.40. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

