Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,048.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,786,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,929 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,275 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $85.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $87.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.18.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $58,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at $422,956.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

