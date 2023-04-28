Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 37 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,254.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,254.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,982 shares of company stock worth $20,441,165. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $302.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.53 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.