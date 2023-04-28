Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 50 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hershey were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hershey by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HSY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.94.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,333.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $273.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $201.42 and a 12-month high of $273.42.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

