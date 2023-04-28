DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.03.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

