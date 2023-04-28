Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,009,000 after purchasing an additional 75,154 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,009,000 after purchasing an additional 122,978 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,263,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,342,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,161,000 after buying an additional 61,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.81.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HLT opened at $141.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $162.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.53.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 159.48% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

