Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 133.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 35 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,128,219.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,856 shares of company stock worth $17,938,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,021.37.

CMG stock opened at $2,036.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,643.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,559.78. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,196.28 and a one year high of $2,047.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

