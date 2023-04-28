FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,795 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in FedEx were worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after buying an additional 32,968 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FedEx Trading Up 1.4 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

FedEx stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

