Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 74 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,082 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 351.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $190.11 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $75,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,135.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,852. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.40.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.