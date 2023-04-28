Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 290 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 99,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 487,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 211,493 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 626,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $41.46 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.