Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 340 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Exelon were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Trading Down 0.0 %

EXC stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $49.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.