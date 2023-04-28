Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 54 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.3 %

PSA opened at $292.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.65. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $399.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

