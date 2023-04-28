Bogart Wealth LLC Has $72,000 Stock Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,009,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,480,000 after buying an additional 97,161 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 1,098,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 889,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,126,000 after buying an additional 744,027 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 668,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,641,000 after buying an additional 137,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 665,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,714,000 after buying an additional 234,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $25.33.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

