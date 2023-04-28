Oppenheimer Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $302.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $328.00 to $302.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 83.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.10.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $164.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.37. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 85.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.