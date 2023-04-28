Oppenheimer Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $302.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $328.00 to $302.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 83.94% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.10.
Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $164.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.37. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $128.67 and a 1-year high of $339.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.