Bogart Wealth LLC Has $92,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 122.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 384.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,764 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allstate by 549.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,361,000 after buying an additional 2,095,124 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after buying an additional 759,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after buying an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $115.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.60 and a 200-day moving average of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

