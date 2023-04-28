Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 55 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after buying an additional 22,861 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Union Pacific Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of UNP stock opened at $193.54 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Union Pacific Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.
Union Pacific Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.
