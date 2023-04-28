Column Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 46,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of GDV opened at $20.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

