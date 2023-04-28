Column Capital Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI)

Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PUI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PUI opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.60. Invesco DWA Utilities Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $38.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

PowerShares Dynamic Utilities Portfolio (Fund) is based on the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Utilities Intellidex Index (Index).

