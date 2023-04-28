Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 70.4% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 260,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 107,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:MHF opened at $6.48 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.71%.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

