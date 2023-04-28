775 Shares in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 194.5% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,476,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 376.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $696,000. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

Shares of HIFS stock opened at $192.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $182.40 and a one year high of $335.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.52 and its 200 day moving average is $262.16.

Hingham Institution for Savings Cuts Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The savings and loans company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.74 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

(Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.