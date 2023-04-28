Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $225,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,418 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at $616,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Down 1.2 %

Aptiv stock opened at $101.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.57. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $3,157,979. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.