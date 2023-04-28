Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Rentals Trading Down 4.6 %

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $357.66 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.96. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

