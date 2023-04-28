Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59, Briefing.com reports. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.82%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Wabash National updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.50 EPS.

Wabash National Stock Up 7.1 %

NYSE:WNC opened at $25.99 on Friday. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WNC. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $2,616,175.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,038 shares in the company, valued at $9,312,946.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $2,616,175.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,312,946.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin J. Page sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $601,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,138.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,724 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wabash National by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth $403,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

