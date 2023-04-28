Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $275.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.50% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.10.
Enphase Energy Price Performance
NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $164.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.79 and its 200 day moving average is $247.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54.
Insider Activity at Enphase Energy
In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.