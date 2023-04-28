Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) PT Lowered to $275.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $286.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.10.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $164.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.79 and its 200 day moving average is $247.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 85.02% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Featured Stories

