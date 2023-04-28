Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,550 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %
DELL stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.38. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03.
Dell Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.96%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.
Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies
In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868 in the last 90 days. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
