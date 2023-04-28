Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,550 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

DELL stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.38. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $52.60. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868 in the last 90 days. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.