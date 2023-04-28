Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

NYSE:WFC opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

